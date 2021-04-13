Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price, Teaser Video Surfaces Online; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung's first 5G smartphone in its budget-friendly Galaxy M series is all set to break covers. The Galaxy M42 5G is the upcoming handset by the company which has been emerging via leaks for a long now. The device has been spotted on several mobile authentication platforms and has been also listed on the company's official website. Now, a teaser video of the handset has been leaked which confirms an upcoming launch. The pricing of the device has also been leaked ahead of the anticipated launch.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price, Teaser Video Leaked Online

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is said to launch with a price tag below Rs. 25,000 in India. This information has been tipped by IANSLive. The publication hasn't tipped any other information besides the expected pricing.

Separately, the teaser video of the handset has been shared by Technical Guruji and Mukul Sharma. Interestingly, the teaser video shared by both tipster is different; however, none shows the design or features we can expect from the Galaxy M42 5G. The teasers only confirm the Galaxy M smartphone with a 5G support.

The Galaxy M42 5G's India launch was recently confirmed via the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) certification website. The smartphone has appeared on several other platforms such as Bluetooth SIG, NFC, Geekbench, and, Wi-Fi Alliance.

It has been listed with the SM-M426B/DS model number on all these platforms and also on the Samsung official India website. Speaking of the expected hardware, the Galaxy M42 5G is said to arrive with the Snapdragon 750G processor.

The device has been spotted at Geekbench with 4GB RAM and Android 11 OS. The smartphone will have the OneUI custom skin pre-installed. Some rumours have also suggested the device to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G. This variant debuted last year with the same Snapdragon 750G processor as suggested for the Galaxy M42 5G.

If Samsung launches this M42 5G as the rebadged Galaxy A42 5G for real, we can expect an FHD+ 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad-lens rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. The Galaxy M42 5G might ship with a 6,000 mAh fast-charging supported battery.

