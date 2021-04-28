Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched At Rs. 19,999: But There’s A Catch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As expected, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M42 in the country which is the first-ever 5G phone in the M-series. The Galaxy M42 features include Snapdragon 750G chipset, 48MP quad cameras, and much more. Although the smartphone skips a high refresh rate despite being a mid-range offering.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price, And Sale In India

The price of the Galaxy M42 set at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. Although, you can purchase the both variants at an introductory price of Rs. 19,999, Rs. 21,999 respectively. The phone comes in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colors and will go for the first sale starting May 1 via Amazon India and Samsung's official site.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The processing on the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G handles by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is also expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Besides, you get a quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy M42 5G consisting of a 48MP GM2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone offers a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Other camera features include Single Take, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, and more. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging tech. Lastly, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Better Than Competition?

The Galaxy M42 5G is packed with all useful features including a powerful chipset, quad camera, 5G connectivity. However, Samsung skips some features like higher refresh rate, fast charging which can be a drawback for the Galaxy M42 5G in this price range.

