Samsung Galaxy M51 Bags BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent
Samsung Galaxy M51 is popping up via leaks for quite some time now. It has been spotted at multiple platforms online including Geekbench which is a popular benchmark website. As per the leaks, the upcoming model would be another mid-range offering. Now, the device has made it to an Indian mobile authentication platform confirming the moniker as well its arrival in the country.
Samsung Galaxy M51 Gets Certified In India
The Samsung Galaxy M51 is certified with the SM-M515F model number via BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards). This is the same model number with which the handset has been spotted on other platforms as well. Sadly, the Bluetooth SIG listing of the handset does not give any detail on the hardware. It only confirms the Bluetooth v5.0 support.
Since the handset has leaked multiple times online, some of its expected features are known. The Samsung Galaxy M51's Geekbench listing suggested the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with eight cores. The device is expected to launch with Android 10 OS and it is likely to be topped with One UI 2.0 aperture.
The Geekbench listing also suggested 8GB RAM configuration, but its storage capacity was not revealed. Also, the device scored 545 points in the single-core and 1,775 points in the multi-core test. Other features tipped are a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor. The remaining camera features are unknown as of now.
The Galaxy A51 could launch with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and is likely to offer an FHD+ resolution. It is expected to offer a punch-hole for the selfie camera. Speaking of which, the handset is tipped to come with a 32MP snapper upfront.
We are waiting for the company to share details on its launch and also the key features. A recent leak suggested that the company could launch the smartphone in September this year. Bit can't be said at the moment if India will be the first country to get this device or the company will route to some other market for its debut.
