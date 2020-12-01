Samsung Galaxy M51 Gets New Firmware Update In India: What Does The New Changelog Offers? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M51 arrived as a mid-range offering by the brand a few months ago. The company has now dished out a new firmware update to the device which brings along some new features. The new OneUI update also adds the latest Android security patch. Following are the details of the entire changelog:

Samsung Galaxy M51 Update Changelog

The Samsung Galaxy M51's update carries the M515FXXU1BTK4 firmware build number. The OneUI 2.5 update measures 962MB and is being rolled out as an OTA in India. It could be a while before this update is available for all the users. It comes with the latest November 2020 Android security patch and brings new Haptic feedback to the handset.

Another new feature that the OneUI 2.5 update brings to the Galaxy M51 is the Content Suggestions. This is an AI-based app which can be located inside the Secure folder option. You will be able to select a set of images that you want to be secure in a private folder. Also, the update adds a new Private mode for additional security.

To recap, the Galaxy M51 adorns a 67-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device has a punch-hole which houses a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The device is equipped with four rear cameras where the 64MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

There is also a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a pair of 5MP sensors. The Galaxy M51 runs on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The unit comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. There is also support for an external microSD card. The unit gets its fuel via a 7,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India