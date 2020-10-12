Samsung Galaxy M51 Gets Rs. 4,000 Off At Amazon Great Indian Shopping Sale 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival 2020 is bringing with it many new offers and discounts. Several premium smartphones are available at a discount, making it one of the most irresistible offers for eager buyers. One of these discounts is the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is getting a huge price drop at the upcoming sale.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price Drop

The Samsung Galaxy M51 6GB RAM variant ships for Rs. 28,999. However, the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Sale is giving the phone a huge price cut of Rs. 4,000. This means you can purchase the Galaxy M51 for just Rs. 24,999. The same goes for the 8GB RAM variant, whose original price is Rs. 30,999 and will be available for Rs. 26,999 now.

Additionally, Amazon is giving you an extra discount on select offers. For instance, you can get no-cost EMI, exchange your old phone and get an additional discount, and so on. There is also an instant five percent discount on HSBC card users, Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card users, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Features

Samsung Galaxy M51 has many unique features. The phone flaunts a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It draws power from the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage, expandable via microSD card slot.

For optics, Samsung has included a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. Other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP lens for selfies, housed in the punch-hole cutout on the display.

The phone's unique feature lies in the battery. The Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a tab-sized 7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The battery can easily last up to two days, which is more than most smartphones offer these days. Aptly, Samsung brands the Galaxy M51 as the 'Monster' smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Discount: Should You Buy?

The Rs. 4,000 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy M51 makes it a tempting offer. Moreover, the features the smartphone offers further make it an attractive buy. For the asking price and the discount offer surely makes the Galaxy M51 a good choice to get for enhanced smartphone experience.

