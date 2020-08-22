Samsung Galaxy M51 Hardware Leak; Camera, RAM Configuration Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M51 is heading to the Indian market next month. A recent leak suggested that the device will debut with a massive 7,000 mAh battery unit. Its support page had also gone live earlier. Now, a new leak has revealed the RAM and camera specifications of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Camera And RAM Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a quad-camera setup, cites a report via Pricebaba in collaboration with the tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The smartphone will launch with a 64MP primary camera sensor.

The handset will also feature a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor which will be paired with a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP sensor for bokeh shots. It is worth mentioning that the 64MP primary sensor was confirmed via the previous leak where it was tipped to be a Samsung ISOCELL sensor.

The report further indicates the presence of a 32MP selfie camera. This setup will likely be housed within a punch-hole. In addition to the camera details, the smartphone's RAM configuration has also been tipped by the report. The Galaxy A51 is said to come with 6GB and 8GB RAM configuration. It will have a native storage space of 128GB.

Samsung is said to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor to power the Galaxy A51. Software-wise, it will come pre-installed with Android 10 OS topped with One UI 2.0 skin. The display which the handset is said to sport could be a 6,67-inch AMOLED panel backed by an FHD+ resolution. The biggest highlight of the handset is said to be the mammoth 7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been in the rumours since long. Therefore,

pretty much all of its hardware is known. While the device is expected to hit the shelves in September, no specific launch date has been announced by Samsung.

