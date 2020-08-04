Samsung Galaxy M51 With 25W Fast-Charging Likely To Debut Next Month News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M51 next month in India. The Galaxy M51 has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for several days. Now, the smartphone appeared on FCC listing ahead of its launch. The listing reveals some key specifications of the upcoming handset. In addition, the listing also shared a screenshot of the 'About Phone' menu from which shows that the handset will carry a model number of SM-M515F.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Details

The listing further reveals the two IMEI numbers which suggest the handset will come with dual-SIM connectivity. The Galaxy M51 will pack a 25W charging technology along with an EP-TA800 adaptor.

As per the FCC list, the Galaxy M51 will include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, NFC, and 4G LTE connectivity. It is likely to offer the Samsung EP-DA705BBE earphones which will come in white and black color variants. Apart from these, nothing is more known from the FCC certification. As per the earlier report, the handset has scored in single-core, multi-core tests 545 and 1,775 respectively.

Previously, the Geekbench listing also revealed some features of the Galaxy M51. The handset expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The smartphone is said to offer two storage variants including 128GB and 64GB option. On the software front, it might run on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The device expected to pack an AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout design at the front. For security purpose, it is likely to offer an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M51 might offer a quad-camera setup along with a 64MP primary sensor and another 2MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the other lens details are still under wraps. Not much is known about the phone yet. It is hoped that more details will emerge in the coming days.

