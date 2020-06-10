Samsung Galaxy M51 Pops Up On Geekbench; Key Features Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is working on a new mid-range smartphone in the Galaxy M series. The company is said to be working on the Galaxy M51 which will be another mid-range offering. The upcoming handset has just stopped by the mobile benchmark platform Geekbench, where some details on its hardware have also been tipped. Following are the details:

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has stopped by Geekbench with the SM-M515F model number. As per the listing, the device will ship with the Android 10 OS. The device is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has eight cores and a clock speed of 1.8 GHz.

While the name of the processor is not revealed by the Geekbench listing, previous leaks have suggested the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The listing also suggests an 8GB RAM configuration, but its storage capacity is yet to be revealed. It is currently not known if the company plans on launching the device in single or multiple configurations.

As for the benchmark performance, the device has scored 545 points in the single-core test and 1,775 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing has revealed only the aforementioned details. However, the previous leaks have tipped that this device could arrive as a rebadged Galaxy A51.

If that's true, we can expect the device to launch with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The in-display camera cut-out could be packed with a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The leaks have suggested that the handset could arrive with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary camera. The details on the remaining sensors haven't been disclosed as of now. Do note that these are just speculations and some authentic details on the Galaxy M51's hardware should arrive in the coming days.

There is no word on its pricing and availability as well. However, the device has been visiting the leaks factory for long now. It shouldn't be long before the device starts clearing its certification from various mobile authentication platforms. Following which we can get some idea on its arrival.

