Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M51 in Germany with a price tag of EUR 360 (roughly Rs. 31,500). The main highlight of the latest mid-range smartphone is its huge 7,000 mAh battery. Other features include a quad-camera module and 25W fast charging technology.

The price of the handset has been set at EUR 360 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset comes in black and white color options. It is already listed for pre-order on Samsung's official website in Germany and it is likely to go on sale starting September 11.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Specifications

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy M51 flaunts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout design for the selfie camera. The display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The handset gets its power from the octa-core processor. However, the exact name of the chipset still under wraps. It is speculated to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. The 128GB internal storage of the handset can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card. On the software front, the smartphone ships with OneUI, based on Android 10.

In terms of optics, the quad-camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with support for 123-degree field-of-view. There are two 5MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies and videos, it gets a 32MP front shooter. For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, dual SIM, and USB Type-C port for charging and more.

Samsung Galaxy M51 In India

There is no official information about the launch date of the phone in India so far. As per the rumor, the Galaxy M51 is likely to arrive in the country in the second week of September. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India.

