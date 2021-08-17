Just In
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch On Cards; Another Affordable 5G Smartphone?
Samsung has a slew of devices under its A and M-series, which are expected to launch in the coming days. Among them, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, the successor of the Galaxy M51 seems to be launching soon in India. The handset was spotted on BIS certification, hinting at an imminent launch. However, Samsung has not shared its word on this.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Expected Soon
The Galaxy M52 5G with a model number SM-M526B/DS has received BIS certification. The listing has not shared any key features of the upcoming smartphone. However, the device was also spotted on multiple sites including Geekbench and 3C certification, revealing few details about the Galaxy M52. Besides, the smartphone is rumored to be rebranded as the Galaxy F52 5G that was announced back in May in China.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Expected Features
If the rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy M52 5G will share a similar set of features as the Galaxy Galaxy F52 5G. Given that, the processing should be handled by the Snapdragon 750G chipset; however, the Geekbench listing revealed Samsung might use the Snapdragon 778G processor, the same chip runs the recently launched Motorola Edge 20. Upfront, the Galaxy M52 5G will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080×2408) TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The camera department will be handled by a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera sensor. The device will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with a 25W charging tech. Connectivity features will include dual-SIM support, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Expected Price In India
The pricing details are unknown at this moment. We expect the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will come at around Rs. 25,000. Since the Galaxy F52 5G was launched at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,700). We will have to wait for more info regarding this. Further, the Galaxy M52 5G is expected to compete against the other brands' affordable 5G devices such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, among others.
