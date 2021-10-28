Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Selling With Rs. 5,000 Discount In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

For the festive season, many brands have announced discount offers for their smartphones, accessories, and wearable products. Similarly, Samsung has also announced a huge price cut of its recently launched Galaxy M52 5G. For the unaware, the smartphone launched last month at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 in India. Now, the phone is available starting at Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 5,000

The Galaxy M52 5G has got a price cut of Rs. 5,000. However, the price cut will only be valid until October 31. It is also important to note that you can only avail of this offer if you are buying the phone via the company's official site and offline retail stores.

The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model was announced at Rs. 29,999, which is now available Rs. 24,999. On the other hand, the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option can be purchased at Rs. 26,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 31,999. The phone is available in Blazing Black and Icy Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage that supports an additional expansion of up to 1TB.

The device runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Besides, the Galaxy M52 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter.

Upfront, the device gets a 32MP selfie camera sensor for selfies and videos. Lastly, connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.

Worth Deal?

For an asking price of Rs. 24,999, the Galaxy M52 is definitely a good deal. You get premium-grade features like a higher refresh rate, large battery, 64MP main lens, and so on. Besides, it would also be a good pick for one who is looking for a slim-design phone.

Best Mobiles in India