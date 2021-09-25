Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display Goes Official Ahead Of India Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is all set to launch on Sept 28 in India. However, the South Korean brand has already unveiled the device in Poland. The Galaxy M52 5G with all specs has been listed on the official website in Poland; however, the price of the device is yet to be disclosed. The Galaxy M52 5G is the successor of the Galaxy M51 but the successor comes with 5G connectivity, a higher refresh rate, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor.

Samsung has used the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset for the Galaxy M52 5G that also powers the recently launched Galaxy A52s. The chip is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. Moreover, the phone runs on the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and other connectivity options. Lastly, the phone comes in blue, black, and white color options.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price

As above mentioned, Samsung has not shared the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G yet. However, the phone was previously spotted on the Polish retailer listing which suggested the phone will start around PLN 1,749 (around Rs. 32,900).

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G In India

The Galaxy M52 5G is launching on Sep 28 at 12 PM (noon) in the country and it will be available for purchase on Amazon. As of now, the Indian pricing is also under wraps. Considering the leaked price, we expect the device will come at around Rs. 30,000 and is believed to compete with smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, and so on.

