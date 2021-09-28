Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With SD778G Chip Launched At Introductory Price Of Rs. 26,999; Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Samsung has announced the Galaxy M52 5G in the country. The Galaxy M52 5G, the successor of the Galaxy M51 is the slimmest M-series device yet, with 7.4mm in thickness and 21 percent sleeker than its predecessor, and weighs just 173 grams. Features of the Galaxy M52 5G include the SD788G chipset, 120Hz display, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: What Does Offer?

Running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, the Galaxy M52 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC handles the processing which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that supports storage expansion of up to 1TB.

For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, the device gets a 32MP selfie camera sensor. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that Lastly, connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Sale Date & Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB+128GB storage model and Rs. 31,999 for the high-end 8GB+128GB option. As a part of an introductory offer, both the storage models of the Galaxy M52 5G will be available for Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale which is scheduled for October 3. Do note that, this offer will be valid for a limited period only.

The phone comes in Blazing Black and Icy Blue color options. Apart from Amazon, the device will also be available for purchase via Samsung.com, and select retail stores starting Oct 3. Launch offers for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions and Rs. 1,000 off through coupons, six months of a free screen replacement, and up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Worth Buying?

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is packed with all premium features such as a powerful processor, 120Hz display, fast charging, and 11 5G bands support. If you are buying the device during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it can be a great deal as you get the phone at just Rs. 26,999. Further, the smartphone can be a good competitor for smartphones like the Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, and so on.

