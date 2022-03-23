Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Full Specification Revealed; Another Mid-Range In Offing? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was expected to launch at the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 on March 17. However, Samsung only launched the A-series devices -- Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A53. Now, it seems the brand is gearing up to announce the successor of the Galaxy M52 dubbed the Galaxy M53 5G.

The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Recently, a YouTube channel named 'The Pixel' revealed the pricing and features of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Now, the complete specifications of the phone have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Full Specifications Revealed

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the spec sheet of the Galaxy M53 5G. As per Brar, the Galaxy M53 does not offer a charging adapter in the box. Going by the previous info, the phone is said to come between USD 450 - 480 (around Rs. 34,500 - Rs. 37,000).

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Features We Known So Far

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy M53 is said to come with a a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, the same processor powers devices like the Tecno Pova 5G and the Infinix Zero 5G.

The processor of the Galaxy M53 5G is likely to be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage which will also support additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD slot. For imaging, the phone said to feature a quad camera setup at the rear panel which will include a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Upfront, the handset will have a 32MP camera sensor for selfies which is most likely to be placed into a punch-hole cutout. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will run Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 OS custom skin. It will come with 10+ 5G bands support and a 5,000 mAh battery unit aided with 25W fast charging support. As mentioned above, you need to buy the charging adapter separately.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Better Than Precursor?

As of now, Samsung has not confirmed any key features of the Galaxy M53 5G. If the aforementioned features are to be believed, the successor will have a better primary camera. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was announced with a 64MP main lens.

Besides, the Galaxy M53 will run Android 12 OS and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip while the predecessor runs the Snapdragon 778G SoC. However, the Galaxy M52 comes with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, while the successor Galaxy M53 is tipped to feature an 8MP lens.

What We Think

It seems Samsung is planning to solidify its mid-range portfolio. The brand recently unveiled the Galaxy A53, starting price of Rs. 34,499 in India. The upcoming Galaxy M53 is also tipped to come above Rs. 30,000 range. However, the Dimensity 900-powered phone is selling at around Rs. 20,000 in the country. Considering this, the Samsung Galaxy M53 looks overpriced.

Best Mobiles in India