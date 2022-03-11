Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Listed On Geekbench; Android 12, Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

A Geekbench listing discloses significant hardware details on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will supersede the Galaxy M52 5G. The South Korean Manufacturer's M-series smartphones suggests impressive hardware specifications at a reasonable price.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has appeared on Geekbench, revealing important details about the hardware that will be included in Samsung's forthcoming midrange offering. The model number for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is SM-M536B.

Geekbench has discovered a phone with the identifier SM-M536B, also known as the Galaxy M53 5G, based on a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The octa-core processor is combined with 6GB of RAM and runs at a base frequency of 2.0GHz. The gadget runs Android 12 with the One UI 4 layer on top. On the single-core and multi-core tests, the gadget received scores of 733 and 2224 points, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M53 Features

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass v5 protective layer. The smartphone's bezel-less display has a 393ppi pixel density, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate within.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is equipped with a 50MP f/1.8 main lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera with LED flash. On the front of the device, there is also a strong 32MP f/2 Primary Camera with Screen Flash.

Samsung Galaxy M53 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's internal operations are managed by a formidable duo consisting of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Octa-core processor. The processor has a triple Kryo 670 arrangement and can run at a maximum speed of 2.4GHz. There's also 6GB of RAM and an Adreno 642L GPU inside. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by a 4,500 mAh Li-ion battery that can be charged at a rate of 33W Fast Charging.

Users get 128GB of internal storage with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The gadget has 5G and 4G VoLTE network connections, as well as USB Type-C, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS with Glonass, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy M53 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is likely to cost Rs. 24,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to debut on April 5, 2022. This is the base edition of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold colours.

