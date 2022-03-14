Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Tipped To Launch At Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event; Key Specs & Price Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 on March 17 to unveil A-series handsets. Now, the latest development has confirmed the brand could also launch the Galaxy M53 5G at the same event. However, Samsung has not revealed anything regarding which smartphones are launching. If the rumors are to be believed, the brand will announce the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G alongside the Galaxy M53 5G on March 17.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch Date Tipped

The latest info by The Pixel (a YouTube channel) has revealed the launch date, pricing, and features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The smartphone is tipped to launch on March 17. The launch event can be live-streamed via Samsung's YouTube channel and Samsung's Newsroom.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Expected Features

The Galaxy M53 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy M52 5G which was launched back in September last year. Recently, the phone was spotted on Geekbench listing where it was managed to score 733 points and 2224 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The latest info confirmed the upcoming Galaxy M53 5G will feature the same 6.7-inch Full-HD+ S-AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is said to use the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, while the predecessor runs the SD778G processor.

The processor will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is believed to support microSD slot. In terms of cameras, the device will get a huge upgrade. It is expected to include a 108MP main lens, while the Galaxy M52 5G launched with a 64MP sensor.

The main lens of the Galaxy M53 5G will be paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout. Further, the phone will run Android 12 OS and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Expected Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to be launched between USD 450 - 480 (around Rs. 34,500 - Rs. 37,000). Since there is no official confirmation on this, we'll suggest our readers to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more updates.

