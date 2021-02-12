Just In
Samsung Galaxy M62 Support Page Goes Live In India
Samsung is hitting the rumor mills constantly as it is speculated to take the wraps off a slew of upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. One of these smartphones expected to see the light of the day sometime soon is the Galaxy M62. We have been coming across rumors regarding this device since November last year.
While we are yet to get clarity regarding when this smartphone could see the light of the day, its support page went official India website hinting its imminent launch.
Samsung Galaxy M62 Support Page Goes Live
As per multiple leaks and certifications, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M62 could be launched with the model number SM-M625F. It is speculated to be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy F62 that carries the model number SM-E625F. Notably, the Galaxy F62 has been confirmed to be unveiled in India on February 15.
For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy F41 that went official in India last year was launched in Brazil as the Galaxy M21s. Basically, both are the same devices with no differences, and the M series device was not launched in India.
Given that, it is interesting to know that the Galaxy M62 will also be launched in India sometime soon as its support page went live. If both smartphones will be available in India, then there is an increased possibility for these to be similar to the Redmi and Poco smartphones. As of now, there is no concrete evidence regarding this and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the launch of the Galaxy M62.
Samsung Galaxy M62 Expected Specifications
When it comes to the rumored specs, the Samsung Galaxy M62 is believed to be equipped with an Exynos 9825 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The other aspects that are rumored include standard connectivity aspects such as 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C, Android 11 OS, a 7000mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.
