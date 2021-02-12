ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M62 Support Page Goes Live In India

    By
    |

    Samsung is hitting the rumor mills constantly as it is speculated to take the wraps off a slew of upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. One of these smartphones expected to see the light of the day sometime soon is the Galaxy M62. We have been coming across rumors regarding this device since November last year.

    Samsung Galaxy M62 Support Page Goes Live In India

     

    While we are yet to get clarity regarding when this smartphone could see the light of the day, its support page went official India website hinting its imminent launch.

    Samsung Galaxy M62 Support Page Goes Live

    As per multiple leaks and certifications, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M62 could be launched with the model number SM-M625F. It is speculated to be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy F62 that carries the model number SM-E625F. Notably, the Galaxy F62 has been confirmed to be unveiled in India on February 15.

    For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy F41 that went official in India last year was launched in Brazil as the Galaxy M21s. Basically, both are the same devices with no differences, and the M series device was not launched in India.

    Given that, it is interesting to know that the Galaxy M62 will also be launched in India sometime soon as its support page went live. If both smartphones will be available in India, then there is an increased possibility for these to be similar to the Redmi and Poco smartphones. As of now, there is no concrete evidence regarding this and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the launch of the Galaxy M62.

    Samsung Galaxy M62 Expected Specifications

    When it comes to the rumored specs, the Samsung Galaxy M62 is believed to be equipped with an Exynos 9825 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The other aspects that are rumored include standard connectivity aspects such as 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C, Android 11 OS, a 7000mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X