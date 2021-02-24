Samsung Galaxy M62 To Launch On March 3; Another Samsung Phone With Massive Battery? News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to launch another mid-range smartphone -- the Galaxy M62. However, this smartphone might not get launched in India as the Samsung Galaxy M62 is a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy F62, which was recently launched in India.

According to the teaser, the Samsung Galaxy M62 will be available exclusively in Malaysia on March 3, and the device is likely to look and perform identically to the Samsung Galaxy F62 available in India. Not just the specifications, but the design will also stay intact, so, the Galaxy F62 and the Galaxy M62 will look identical to each other both externally and internally.

Samsung Galaxy M62 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M62, just like the Galaxy F62 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Galaxy M62 has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front, with support for 1080p video recording capability at 30fps.

Just like the Galaxy F62, the USP of the Galaxy M62 is the massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The device will also support reverse charging, and the device can be used to charge other devices.

As of now, there is no information on the price of the Samsung Galaxy M62. Given the price, the device is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in Malaysia. Besides Malaysia, the device is likely to go on sale in neighboring markets as well.

