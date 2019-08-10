Samsung Galaxy M90 India Launch Scheduled To Q4 2019 News oi-Vivek

Samsung introduced the Galaxy M series of smartphones in early 2019. The aims was to compete against the affordable and mid-tier smartphones from Xiaomi, Realme, HONOR, and other Chinese smartphone brands. The company has launched four smartphones in the M new series and the company might soon launch a new entrant, dubbed Galaxy M90.

The Samsung Galaxy M90 comes with the model number SM-M905F and is likely to launch sometime around Diwali. It is speculated that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Besides, the smartphone is expected to come with a bigger screen with a triple or a quad-camera setup. The device is most likely to launch with One UI on top of Android 9 Pie, expected to receive Android Q update by the end of 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is the latest smartphone from the company with a punch hole or Infinity-O display notch. The smartphone currently retails for Rs. 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch TFT display with FHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the smartphone coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Besides, the phone also supports dual-channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

There is a triple camera setup with a 32MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. There is a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Our Opinion On The Samsung Galaxy M90

Considering the possible specifications of the Galaxy M90, the device is most likely to compete against other mid-tier smartphones available in India. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy M90.

