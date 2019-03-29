Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be company's first button-less smartphone News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung might be ditching all physical keys with the next flagship.

Several major OEMs have conveniently removed the audio jack from its smartphones to make room for other components. However, Samsung is yet to take that road. But, the company might be ditching some other pieces of its next flagship phone.

If the rumors are to believed, Samsung will be ditching the physical buttons with its Note 10 smartphone. The device will come sans the volume rockers, power button, and surprisingly no Bixby button.

ETNews reported about the development citing various unnamed industry sources. Samsung is allegedly trying to rope in companies like NDT to make a pressure-sensing module that could recognize presses on the device without any physical keys. This is something similar to what we've seen on U12+, however, it failed to impress the audience.

We might have to wait until the company announces the Galaxy Note 10. ETNews suggests that the mid-range Galaxy A90 could launch with a buttonless design next month.

Besides, the Galaxy S10+ has received the highest rating in Consumer Reports' rankings, with the firm praising the phone for its zippy performance, battery life, and cameras.

"To test the durability of smartphones, we submit them to 100 drops in a tumbler, a rotating metal chamber. This ensures that the phones strike the bottom of the machine at myriad angles, simulating a wide range of falls," the organization notes.