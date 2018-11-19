Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature 6.66-inch display with 4K resolution

Samsung has created a lot of hype recently with its first foldable smartphone, i.e, the Galaxy F. Samsung had revealed some information related to the Galaxy F at its Developer Conference which was held in San Francisco. While the masses have been waiting eagerly for the company's foldable phone, the company's flagship offering Galaxy S10 is also not left behind. We already have seen numerous leaks over the web which suggests what the upcoming Samsung flagship will offer in terms of specifications and features. This time, it's the Galaxy Note 10 which has been suggested by the rumor mill.

We all have been a fan of the Samsung displays and it is no doubt that the company has the best display to offer in the market. It appears that the company's next flagship, the Galaxy Note 10, will also offer an impressive display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has one of the biggest displays which the company has to offer in a smartphone. With a 6.4-inch tall display, the Galaxy Note 9 is a visual treat. Now, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a bigger 6.66-inch 4K resolution display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is given a code name "DaVinci" and the device will be backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 Mobile Platform, cites a report from PhoneArena. The report further suggests that the device will be 5G enabled and sport a triple rear camera setup. It is being said that the device will be available for the masses by the mid of next year. With a 4K resolution big 6.66-inch display we expect that the smartphone will be best suited for media consumption.

Even though the Galaxy Note 10's 6.66-inch display sounds considerably big it still is a bit smaller as compared to the Galaxy F foldable phone, which touts a 7.3-inch display when unfolded. It would be interesting to see how well the audience receives the upcoming Samsung flagship devices. We will keep you posted with the further information on Galaxy Note 10 and other upcoming smartphones, so stay tuned with us.