Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Game Streaming Service Slated For September Release News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung at its Unpacked event, gave us a sneak peek of its GalaxyPlay Link, a new gaming streaming service. According to TechCrunch, we might get to see the service in the first two weeks of September, and will be dished out as a downloadable app.

The new service will allow game streaming from PC to the Galaxy Note 10. The PC is required to have Windows 10 OS and the gameplay can be seen on both devices at the same time. This is done with the help a technology developed by gaming startup Parsec.

Samsung's new service will go in direct competition to the likes of Google Stadia, Apple Arcade, and Valve's Steam Link. This could be another serious step from the South Korean giant to enhance mobile gaming. The company has already proven that it takes mobile gaming seriously with its Game Launcher app and partnership with Epic Games.

There are a few drawbacks though. While services like Nvidia GeForce Now have some good services to offer, some information about Google Stadia has shown some setbacks as well. There are chances that the new service will eat up most of the bandwidth, there could be hidden costs, and most importantly the concerns surrounding a limited games library.

Besides, Samsung's service seems to rely on third-party controllers. But, the Glap controller shown in the video could be a good alternative. Only time will tell what Samsung brings with the new service.

As of now, there isn't much known about the service apart from its name and description, but it's likely that Samsung might follow Apple's footstep by investing heavily in its services to amplify its revenue.

Best Mobiles in India