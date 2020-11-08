Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Gets Massive Discount At Offline Market: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series debuted last year in August in India. The flagship handset was announced with an initial price tag of Rs. 69,999. However, it is currently retailing with a massive discount at the offline market in the country. The smartphone comes with the S-Pen stylus support which is exclusive to the Galaxy Note series. Also, it has some top-of-the-line hardware which we will discuss below. But first, let's have a look at the new pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Discount Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has received a discount of Rs. 27,500 in India. As per a report via 91Mobiles, this price cut is effective at the brick and mortar stores only. Speaking of the new pricing, the smartphone can now be purchased at Rs. 45,000. It is worth noting that all the colour variants of the device will be available with the slashed pricing.

As for the colour options, the Galaxy Note 10 comes in Aura Black, Aura Red, and Aura Glow colour options. It is currently unknown if this price cut will be updated at the e-commerce platforms or not.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs on the in-house octa-core Exynos 9825 processor. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Software-wise, the device comes pre-installed with Android 10-based custom OneUI skin. The handset flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. There is a punch-hole positioned at center-top.

Optics is handled by a triple-rear camera module with a 12MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The camera cutout stores a 10MP selfie snapper. Rounding off the spec-sheer is a 3,500 mAh battery accompanied by 25W fast charging support.

