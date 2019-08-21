Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Has Amazingly Low SAR Value News oi-Vivek

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ at a starting price of Rs. 69,999 in India. The phones will be available for pre-order from August 22. One fascinating thing about the Galaxy Note 10+ is the SAR value or specific absorption rate.

What is SAR Value And Why It Is Important?

SAR value is calculated using the radio frequency emitted by a device at its highest certified power level. This will be calculated across all the frequency bands during the normal smartphone usage.

A device has to have less than 1.6W/kg to meet India's national SAR limits. If a device emits more radiation than the above-mentioned number, the govt will not allow the phone to launch in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has 0.208W/kg SAR value for the head, which is well within the limit. The company also claims that in the normal scenario, the SAR value of the smartphone will be lower.

Compared to the competition, the OnePlus 7 Pro has 1.187W/kg SAR value, which is also within the limit. However, having a device with a lower SAR value limit is always better. The Redmi 5 has a SAR value of 0.75W/kg value.

How To Check SAR Value On Your Smartphone?

To check the SAR value of your phone, open dialer and press *#07# and the device will automatically show the SAR value on the screen. This method will work on every android smartphone. Besides, the SAR value can also be checked using the user manual that comes with the smartphone. In some cases, it's also mentioned on the retail box of the phone.

Our Opinion On The Galaxy Note 10+ SAR Value?

Though the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is a flagship smartphone, it has some of the lowest SAR values on any smartphone that we have seen recently. Samsung has made a smartphone that emits less radiation which is good for users. What phone do you use? And what is the SAR value of it? Do let us know in the comment box.

