Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Arriving Today: Price And Specs News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung is finally introducing its cheaper variant, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, in India today. The launch comes after the brand announced its arrival alongside Galaxy S10 Lite, earlier this month. The highlights of the phone are a triple rear camera setup, an S Pen with Bluetooth support, a hole-punch display, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. For optics, it flaunts a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 12MP telephoto camera at the rear.

At the front, the handset houses a 32MP selfie camera. It runs Android 10. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Its massive battery features super-fast charging technology. Lastly, it will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colors.

Going with previous leaks, the handset's base variant will be priced around Rs. 35,990. We will gradually be knowing more details related to price and specs about the smartphone after it gets officially launched around noon today.

Best Mobiles in India