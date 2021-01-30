Just In
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets Android 11 OS Update With OneUI 3.0
Samsung was once criticized for not updating their mid-range and low-end smartphones. This year, this notion is likely to change as the company is swift at rolling out Android 11 OS update to more and more devices, and the latest device to join this list is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched in 2020 along with the Galaxy S10 Lite with an affordable price tag. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the S10 Lite have launched with Android 10 OS based OneUI 2.0 skin on top. Now, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is being updated to Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.0 skin on top.
One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with the version number N770FXXU7DUA8 and is around 2GB in size. So, make sure to have at least 5GB of free internal storage and a fast internet connection to experience a smooth update process.
How To Update Galaxy Note 10 Lite To Android 11/OneUI 3.0?
To update your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to OneUI 3.0 or Android 11 OS, go to settings, about the device, and then check for a system update. Make sure to have at least 70 percent charge before initiating the update processor. As this is an official OTA update, all your files and apps will remain intact on the smartphone. However, it is always best to take a backup.
Should You Update Galaxy Note 10 Lite To One UI 3.0?
Yes, OneUI 3.0 is the latest software iteration from Samsung, which introduces some new features and offers a fresh UI. This update will also make your phone secure, as the update comes with the latest security patch as well.
