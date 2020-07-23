Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Full Specification Tipped Online; To Debut On August 5 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It has been a while since the Galaxy Note 20 series is making splashes online via leaks and rumours. Samsung has already confirmed its launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for August 5. The company is expected to launch four more products besides the Galaxy Note 20 series. A new leak is doing rounds over-the-web giving detailed insight on the standard Galaxy Note 20's hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series New Leaked Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and features have been tipped by WinFuture. As per the leak, the Galaxy Note 20 will be packed with a 6.7-inch display with 1080x2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device is said to offer a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is said to sport a triple-lens camera module at the rear which will be accommodated with 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The main sensor will be paired up with another 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for wide-angle shots, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 30x zoom. The rear cameras will be capable of recording 8K@30FPS video recording.

The device is expected to offer a 32MP sensor for selfies which will be packed inside the punch-hole upfront. The report further suggests that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus processor in the US and will launch with the Exynos 990 SoC in India and the remaining European markets.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

It will also have S-Pen Stylus support which has been exclusive to the Galaxy Note series. The handset might come void of 5G network support, but is likely to offer e-SIM and dual-SIM connectivity. Going by this leak, the device will be packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging support. It is likely to ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin.

