ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Full Specification Tipped Online; To Debut On August 5

    By
    |

    It has been a while since the Galaxy Note 20 series is making splashes online via leaks and rumours. Samsung has already confirmed its launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for August 5. The company is expected to launch four more products besides the Galaxy Note 20 series. A new leak is doing rounds over-the-web giving detailed insight on the standard Galaxy Note 20's hardware.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Full Specs Tipped Online Ahead Of Launch

     

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series New Leaked Hardware

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and features have been tipped by WinFuture. As per the leak, the Galaxy Note 20 will be packed with a 6.7-inch display with 1080x2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device is said to offer a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

    The smartphone is said to sport a triple-lens camera module at the rear which will be accommodated with 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The main sensor will be paired up with another 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for wide-angle shots, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 30x zoom. The rear cameras will be capable of recording 8K@30FPS video recording.

    The device is expected to offer a 32MP sensor for selfies which will be packed inside the punch-hole upfront. The report further suggests that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus processor in the US and will launch with the Exynos 990 SoC in India and the remaining European markets.

    Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

    It will also have S-Pen Stylus support which has been exclusive to the Galaxy Note series. The handset might come void of 5G network support, but is likely to offer e-SIM and dual-SIM connectivity. Going by this leak, the device will be packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging support. It is likely to ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 22:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X