Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 Might Launch On August 5
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 are expected to launch later this year. But a new report indicates, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 launch event will take place on August 5. This will be an online launch event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 have been doing rounds of the rumor mill for a few weeks now.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is said to be unveiled as the successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold Foldable phone which was launched last year. According to rumors, it will arrive with a larger external display, ultra-thin glass protection, and S Pen support.
Samsung is said to be launching two models under the Galaxy Note 20 series. According to new leaks, the second model will probably be called the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which suggests that Samsung will now drop the Plus moniker from the lineup. The Galaxy Note 20 will come with a 6.9-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the other hand, the Ultra variant will arrive with a triple camera setup which comprises 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera with 50x digital zoom support.
In terms of features, Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a 7.59-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and UTG. The display also offers a resolution of 2213 x 1,689 pixels. However, the cover display will be almost larger this time due to the bezel-less experience. However, the cover display will be almost larger this time due to the bezel-less experience. The cover display will measure 6.32-inch. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive with a price between $1,880 and $1895 (around Rs. 1,44,000).
