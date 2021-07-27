Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Slashed By Rs. 22,000; New Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has received a massive price cut in India. The premium handset was launched back in August last year in the single 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. Now, the phone has received a price cut of Rs. 22,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 54,999. The new price cut is applicable for both online and offline channels.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 New Price And Where To Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 76,999). It can be purchased via Samsung.in, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline retail outlets as well. Interestingly, both the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colors of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are selling at Rs 54,999 on the company's official site and Amazon.

However, the Mystic Blue variant is listed at Rs. 60,999 on Amazon, while the same variant is selling for Rs. 66,000 on Flipkart. Further, there is no info on whether the price cut is for a limited period or permanent.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The Indian variant is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Like other flagship devices, the Galaxy Note 20 does not support additional storage expansion.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear panel that houses a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, the phone features a 10MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Further, a 4,300 mAh battery fuels the Galaxy Note 20 that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Lastly, connectivity options include 4G, Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and among others.

Worth Your Money?

With the new price cut, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can be a great deal with a high-resolution display, fast charging, and an official IP rating. Besides, the telephoto sensor of the smartphone also comes 3x hybrid zoom capability. However, the smartphone skips 5G connectivity which is definitely a drawback for a premium smartphone.

