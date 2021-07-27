Just In
- 8 min ago How Can Government Save Vodafone-Idea From Bankruptcy?
- 25 min ago Nokia C30, Android Go Smartphone Announced With 6000mAh Battery
- 34 min ago Last Day Offers Hurry: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 Discount Offers On Best Laptops
- 55 min ago Tecno Pova 2 India Launch On August 2; Amazon Listing Tips Helio G85 SoC, 7,000 mAh Battery
Don't Miss
- Finance Centre To Approve A Hike In Dearness Allowance For Central Govt. Employees Once Again
- Movies Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale To Be Graced By Legendary Singers; Show To Be Replaced By Kapil's Show Next Month
- News States still have 2.28 crore un-utilised vaccines against COVID-19
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals in women's welterweight
- Automobiles Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule India Launch To Happen Soon
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: The 3 Stunning Saree Looks Of The Mimi Actress
- Education UPSESSB TGT Admit Card 2021 Released, Download UP Teacher Hall Ticket At pariksha.up.nic.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In August
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Slashed By Rs. 22,000; New Price, Features
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has received a massive price cut in India. The premium handset was launched back in August last year in the single 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. Now, the phone has received a price cut of Rs. 22,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 54,999. The new price cut is applicable for both online and offline channels.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 New Price And Where To Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 76,999). It can be purchased via Samsung.in, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline retail outlets as well. Interestingly, both the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colors of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are selling at Rs 54,999 on the company's official site and Amazon.
However, the Mystic Blue variant is listed at Rs. 60,999 on Amazon, while the same variant is selling for Rs. 66,000 on Flipkart. Further, there is no info on whether the price cut is for a limited period or permanent.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The Indian variant is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Like other flagship devices, the Galaxy Note 20 does not support additional storage expansion.
There is a triple camera setup at the rear panel that houses a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, the phone features a 10MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.
Further, a 4,300 mAh battery fuels the Galaxy Note 20 that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Lastly, connectivity options include 4G, Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and among others.
Worth Your Money?
With the new price cut, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can be a great deal with a high-resolution display, fast charging, and an official IP rating. Besides, the telephoto sensor of the smartphone also comes 3x hybrid zoom capability. However, the smartphone skips 5G connectivity which is definitely a drawback for a premium smartphone.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
43,790
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156