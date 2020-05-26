Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Renders Leaked: Expected Camera Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and the Galaxy Note 20 might see the light of the day in August. Recently, the display design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 came into light through leaked renders. Now, the camera details of the Galaxy Note 20+ have been leaked online.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has been spotted with the specifications on the 3C certification site. According to the listing, the Galaxy Note 20+ will come with model number EB-BN985ABY. The list first marked by Tipster Ice Universe.

According to a new report from Korea, the camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ might include a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, another 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a laser autofocus sensor.

The camera setup of the phone is almost similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is expected to see a downgrade on the front side.

According to the report, due to performance optimization issues the camera specification in the Galaxy Note 20+ will not be much improved. The placement of multiple pixels in a limited size image sensor results in inter-pixel interference. Pixels do not receive light properly for inter-pixel interference which degrades image quality.

If a large image sensor is housed on the phone, the thickness of the phone also increases. According to the report, the Galaxy Note 20+ can only be 7mm thick and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. According to the Geekbench listings, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. We expect to know more features of the phone in the coming days.

