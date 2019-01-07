Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie beta program to release next week

Following its official release back in August 2018, the Android v9.0 Pie has finally picked its pace and is being rolled out to a number of smartphones out there in the market. Most of the smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out the latest Android version to their respective smartphone models. The South Korean tech giant Samsung is also not left behind and has released the update for some of its smartphones including the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9/ S9+. Now, one more Samsung smartphone is going to join the bandwagon of Android 9 Pie UI.

The next Samsung smartphone which is expected to receive the taste of Android Pie is the Galaxy Note 8. While the Galaxy Note 9 has already scored the stable version of Android Pie, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to receive the beta version of the update. Samsung will most probably begin the Android Pie beta program for Galaxy Note 8 in the coming days. This suggests that Samsung is not leaving behind its older releases and is working on bringing updates for them so that they can deliver better performance.

The information is reportedly revealed by a Samsung moderator on Samsungmember forum in South Korea and was first spotted by SamMobile. The report further suggests that following the rollout out of Android Pie beta update for Galaxy Note 8, the company will release the update for Galaxy S8 users. It is expected that the Android Pie beta program for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphones will kick start in mid-January, whereas, the Galaxy S8 users will need to wait till March or April 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications and features:

The flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offers a big 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display panel that has a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top for screen protection. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset which is combined with Mali G-71 MP20 GPU to take care if the high-resolution graphics. To take care of the multitasking, the smartphone uses 6GB of RAM which is paired with 64GB of online storage. The onboard storage of the device is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. There is a 3,300mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery unit powering the smartphone.