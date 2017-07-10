Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front render leaks online

Smartphone enthusiasts haven't stopped drooling over the gorgeous Galaxy S8/ S8+ and the rumors of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 have already starting hitting the web. The latest to join the rumor mill is yet another leak of the upcoming phablet, which shows a front render of the smartphone.

As per the render appeared on Slashleaks.com, the upcoming phablet will be a lot like the current Galaxy S8/S8+, or I can say have the identical design when seen from the front. The image appeared online shows a big device with the same taller screen ration of 18.5:9. There's no home button at front suggesting that Samsung is placing the biometric sensor at the rear side, like it had done with the current generation Galaxy devices.

This can be changed for good if Samsung wants but I believe there will be no changes in its placement, which will again cause a lot of issues in everyday handling of the big phablet.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 slated to be unveiled in late August ahead of IFA 2017 is likely to feature Snapdragon 836 SoC. The upcoming chipset is claimed to be paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of default memory capacity.

The other aspects include a 3300mAh battery and a 6.3-inch display that goes in line with the previous rumors. This screen is believed to have a QHD 1440p resolution. But the chances to expect a 4K display are high if Samsung wants to focus on VR.

Samsung is believed to make use of two 12MP camera sensors at the back with OIS.

