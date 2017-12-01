Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in India gets November security update

The international variant of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 received the latest security update a few days back. Now, it looks like the company has started rolling out the same to the Indian variant of the device as well.

Though the Galaxy Note 8 has received the November security update, there is disappointing news for the users. Well, the update does not bring the new Live Focus control that was rolled out to the Note 8 in select markets such as the US and Taiwan, claims a report by SamMobile. Besides this, the device gets a number of stability improvements and additional bug fixes as well.

For now, we cannot come to a conclusion that Samsung will not roll out the Live Focus feature to the Galaxy Note 8 as there is a fair chance for the company to include the same in the future updates such as the December security update or any other firmware update. Notably, the Galaxy Note 8 units in Bangladesh and Germany have also not received the Live Focus feature along with the November security patch.

If you happen to own a Galaxy Note 8, you can check for the OTA update by navigating to Settings → Software Update → Download Updates Manually. As an alternative, you can also wait until you get a notification prompting to install the update on your device. But the latter could take more time than manual upgradation.

Talking about the Live Focus, it is the second sensor of the dual camera setup that is meant to capture the depth of field information. Basically, this feature allows you to adjust the depth of field effect after having clicked the photo. The photos shot with the Live Focus turned on will get the depth slider on opening the gallery of the device. From the gallery, you can adjust the background blur and save an altogether new image. This is possible as the second sensor at the rear will have the captured information intact.