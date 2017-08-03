Samsung Galaxy Note 8 real images leaked?

Well, Samsung will be launching the successor to the Galaxy Note 7 this month on 23. The new device will be the Galaxy Note 8.

However, Samsung seems to be bad at keeping secrets. If you remember before the arrival of Samsung Galaxy S8, the information was already leaked and we pretty much had an idea of what the smartphone would look like and what it would bring. And this time, it looks like it is going to be same with the new device.

The Galaxy Note 8 has already been doing rounds in the rumor mill for some time now, and as we get closer to the launch date, the leaks seem to appear more frequently. Just as we say this, yet again a new image of the phablet has been leaked and this time the handset's full design has been revealed along with the S Pen.

When it rains etc. pic.twitter.com/D0lFR5Wn1B — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 1, 2017

Popular tipster Evan Blass has leaked the image of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 along with the S Pen in gold and black colors. Talking about the leaked image, it shows that the front panel has a curved display with thin bezels on top and bottom and no home button. There is the front camera lens along with the sensors, which could come with facial recognition capabilities.

There is the Bixby button on the right side, while the power key and volume rocker are placed on the left. As for the S Pen, it also sports a similar design to its predecessor. At the rear, you can see the dual camera setup with LED flash. There is also the fingerprint sensor just beside it.

In any case, design wise the phablet will likely retain the features of the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus models. However, the successor to the "explosive" Galaxy Note 7 model is expected to come with a massive 6.3-inch infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and a 3300mAh battery.