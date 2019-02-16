Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android Pie update finally released

Samsung has finally started dishing out the stable version of Android Pie update for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. The Galaxy Note 8 had recently received its third Android Pie beta update around a week ago which indicated that the stable update was around the corner. Now, the company has released the Android Pie stable version for Galaxy Note 8 users in some regions.

As per a report from Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users in Bulgaria and Slovakia have reportedly received the stable Android Pie flavor. Samsung has made the update available as an OTA (over-the-air) and it comes with a firmware build number N950FXXU5DSB2. Users should get the notification of the update, however, they can also check the update manually. In order to check for the update manually, users will need to go to the Software update tab in the Settings menu.

Currently, Samsung has not listed any official changelog and it is not known as to what all new features this update adds to the device. However, the South Korean tech giant did mention that the update comes with a bunch of bug fixes and some standard enhancements. Besides, the update also brings along the February 2019 Android security patch along with it which will further improve the security of the device.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection. At its core, there is an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset paired with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU and 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the device offers an internal space of 64GB which is expandable microSD card. Backing the package up is a 3,300mAH battery unit.