Samsung Galaxy Note 8 third Android Pie beta update now available

Samsung has been going in with a full force in releasing the Android Pie updates for its smartphones. The company has dished out the latest Android Pie update to a bunch of its smartphones including the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and others. Whereas, the devices including the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have received the Android Pie beta updates. Recently, the South Korean tech giant has rolled out the third Android Pie beta update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Now, it is the Galaxy Note 8 phablet which is getting the third Android Pie beta build.

The Galaxy Note 8 had received its first Android Pie beta firmware based on One UI last month and is now receiving the third Pie beta update. The update released for the device carries a build number N950FXXU5ZSB1 and it brings along a fix for several issues and bugs. Additionally, the third Android Pie beta update for the device also comes with the February Android security patch.

With this, we can expect the company to push out the final stable version of the Android Pie for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in the coming weeks. As for the changelog, the update resolves the issue that didn't allow the fingerprint scanner to work with Samsung Pay along with the issue with Air Command icon. There are some other fixes as well in the mix. The update should be available for the Galaxy Note 8 devices enrolled in the Android Pie beta program. Besides, you can also check for the update manually by visiting the Settings Tab.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 8 sports adorns a big 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display panel offering a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top for screen protection against scratches and accidental falls.

The processor powering the device is an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset which is clubbed with Mali G72 MP20 GPU to render high-resolution graphics and 6GB of RAM for multitasking. It comes with 64GB onboard storage which is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB. Keeping the lights on is a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.