Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be powered by 3300mAh battery: Hopefully no explosions this time

The amount of leaks that we have seen in the last couple of days about the upcoming Samsung flagship, we pretty much now have a fair idea of what Galaxy Note 8 will bring to the table.

As it happened with the Samsung Galaxy S8, we now know the design language as well as the hardware components of the phone. And while the launch is still set for August 23, yet again, confirming what has been already leaked, alleged images of Galaxy Note 8 batteries have been leaked online.

The images have been published by SlashLeaks and as per the image, two Samsung batteries have been shown. The main point though is that these batteries have a capacity of 3300mAh each. It has been speculated that these are the batteries that will be used to power the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

Interestingly, the battery of the Galaxy Note 8 seems to be between Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which come with 3000mAh and 35000mAh batteries respectively. However, the battery capacity of the Note 8 has also been leaked by popular tipster Evan Blass and he has claimed that it will be 3300mAh one.

His post also reveals that the smartphone will be charged either via the USB-C port or wirelessly.

In any case, we just hope that the Galaxy Note 8 will help erase the bad memory that Note 7 has left on many consumers as well as Samsung fans. Just to recall, Samsung had concluded the Note 7 explosion case stating that it was because of a faulty battery that was used in the handset.

However, Samsung this time has assured consumers that the smartphone has been developed after extensive testing and efficient methods. Besides, the South Korean tech giant would not want to relive the episodes that happened in 2016 as well as face huge loss in terms of manufacturing cost and sales.