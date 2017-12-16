Samsung Galaxy Note8 X 99 AVANT limited edition model costs a whopping Rs. 1,17,000

These days art has gone beyond the canvas. To be specific, the talk is about the artistic smartphones. There are several special edition smartphones those limited to a very minimal user base.

According to Samsung via GSMArena, the latest one to the added to the list of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 X 99 AVANT edition. This is a very limited edition model as there are only 99 units of this device as its name points out. The special edition model of the flagship phablet features the exclusive artwork of Han Seung-Woo.

The device comes bundled with a tiger-themed case with the signature of the artist on the inside. This way, there is no need to be worried about keeping the device safe that will indeed cover up the artwork. There is a separate print measuring 69 x 45 cm that the buyers can hang at home. Also, each of these 99 units of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 X 99 AVANT has a unique digit number to attest to the authenticity.

Other than that, the phone is restricted to the Galaxy Note 8 Midnight Black color variant with 256GB storage space. The device is priced at KRW 1,991,000 (approx. Rs. 1,17,122) and is exclusive to Korea. Given that there are only 99 units in stock, we cannot expect it to make its way out of Korea.

Having mentioned that, we would like to note that the Galaxy Note 8 X 99 AVANT is pretty much similar to the original variant of the smartphone in terms of specifications and features. So the device will retain the dual camera setup at its rear, the fingerprint sensor next to the dual cameras those are horizontally positioned and the inbuilt S Pen stylus as well.