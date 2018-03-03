Samsung Galaxy Note 9 first benchmark tests leaked: Reveals 18.5:9 aspect ratio display and more

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have already been launched at MWC 2018 and we have one less device to talk about from the South Korean giant this year. While the devices have been talked about a lot in the past couple of days, it seems Samsung is now working on its next flagship which will be the successor to the Galaxy Note 8.

The company will basically be announcing the device later in the year but the second flagship which is touted to be Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now starting to make headlines. Well, a new device has been spotted in a benchmark's database.

A device with the model number " SM-N960U" has appeared on the HTML5 browser test and it reveals some interesting details about the handset. Speculations suggest that since the older Galaxy Note8 came with model number SM-N950 the device could be Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The first thing that we get to know is that the device sports Samsung's popular infinity display. The database reveals that it has a resolution of 412x846, but this benchmark usually contains a lesser number than the actual resolution of any given phone. The listing further reveals that the device's aspect ratio is similar to the one on the new Samsung Galaxy S9 duo with 18.5:9 ratio.

Moving on, the benchmark shows that the device is running on Android 8.0 though this is the expected OS for the upcoming device. Besides, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will run Android 8.1 out-of-the-box like the Galaxy S9 duo.

As far as rumors go, this Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with model number SM-N960U is said to be the US variant. If it is so then it will also come with Snapdragon 845 chipset as well.

In any case, that is all we have for you right now. But the leaks are now just starting to pop up. We will be seeing plenty more of these in the coming days. And we will basically know everything about the device before it even launches. The same happened with the recently launched Galaxy S9 duo apart from few surprises.

