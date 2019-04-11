Samsung Galaxy Note 9 new firmware update rolling out with April security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update released for the Galaxy Note 8 carries a firmware build number N960FXXS2CSD2.

Samsung might be busy with smartphone lunches from the beginning of 2019, but it is not leaving behind its older releases unattended. The South Korean tech giant has released Android firmware updates and security patches for a whole lot of Galaxy smartphones which have been launched earlier. Recently, the company released Android Pie update for the Galaxy J8 smartphone and a firmware update for the Galaxy M30. Now, another Galaxy smartphone is receiving a new Android firmware update.

Samsung is pushing out the latest Android security patch to its flagship Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The update released for the Galaxy Note 8 carries a firmware build number N960FXXS2CSD2. The company has released this update currently in Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia. It is yet to be pushed out to the remaining regions including India.

The latest firmware update for the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone is made available as OTA. The update can also be downloaded from the company's firmware database. As of now, there is no specific changelog mentioned as to what new features this latest update brings for the device. However, it brings along the latest April 2019 Android security patch. With this, the device's security will be further enhanced.

Just to recap, the flagship Galaxy Note 9 features a big 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display pane.. The display offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top.

Powering the smartphone is an Exynos 9810 processor accompanied by Mali-G72 MP18 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The device comes with an onboard storage space of 128GB which is expandable via microSD card to up to 512GB. The primary camera setup at the rear panel comprises of a 12MP+12MP sensors with an LED flash. The front camera has an 8MP lens with an f/1.7 aperture for selfies. A 4,000mAh battery powers the smartphone which comes with quick charging support.

