Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pricing out by leaked poster

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is still a couple of weeks away. However, the rumors and leaks have already revealed plenty of details about Samsung's upcoming flagship. The latest report has revealed the price of 128GB and 512GB storage editions of the Note 9. Moreover, the official names and color variants have also surfaced in this leak.

The leaked render surfaced on Twitter which shows the promotional posters of the 128GB and 512GB storage versions of the Galaxy Note 9. According to the leaked images, the 128Gb variant will come with a price tag of 12,500,000 Indonesian rupiahs ($937) and 17,500,00 Indonesian rupiah ($1,215) for the 512GB variant. But it's not clear that Indonesian market will see the 64GB variant or not.

While looking at the leaked posters, it seems that Galaxy Note9 will arrive in Indonesia in three color options like Mystic Black, Engineered Blue and Artisan Copper. The promotional posters also revealed that the buyers who pre-order the Note9 will receive a free Samsung TV, not only in Indonesia but in other countries too. Samsung will offer some exciting pre-order gifts for the buyers.

The leaked render doesn't reveal any information on the other specification of the Note 9 which is going to launch in Indonesia. According to a couple of rumors, the flagship is expected to come with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with QHD+ resolution of 2960 X 1440 pixels display along with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the company's own Exynos 9810 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM. However, there are a couple of rumors which suggest that some markets will get 8GB of RAM.

Earlier the leaks confirmed that Samsung Galaxy Note9 will come with a dual camera setup on the rear. According to the rumors the smartphone is expected to sport dual 12-megapixel camera as similar to the Galaxy S9+. The smartphone is also said to come with Bluetooth enabled S Pen. The Galaxy Note9 will be backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

