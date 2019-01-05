Samsung Galaxy Note 9 scores Android 9 Pie update

While most of the smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out the latest version of Android, i.e, the Android Pie for their respective handsets, Samsung has also started dishing out the update for its most popular flagship the Galaxy Note 9. The Galaxy Note 9 had received its Android Pie beta update recently and following the release of beta update the device is finally receiving the stable version of Android Pie.

As per a report from SamMobile, the update is currently being rolled out to the devices in Germany and it weighs 95MB for the devices which already have the Android Pie Beta update. The update carries the build number N960FXXU2CRLT. Currently, there is no word as to when the update will make its way to the users in India; however, we will keep you posted on it.

Earlier, it was suggested that the Android 9 Pie update based One UI will be rolled out to the Galaxy Note 9 in February, however, later on, it was tipped that the update will make its way to the devices by mid-January. Now, the update is being rolled out before its scheduled time. The update can be downloaded via the settings menu. To update the device you need to go to the Settings > Software update > Download and Install. Once these steps are followed the device will be upgraded to the latest Android Pie based One UI.

The latest Android Pie update for the Galaxy Note 9 brings along the usual Android Pie goodies with it such as the dark mode, adaptive brightness, gesture navigation, adaptive brightness along with a new audio panel for media volume. Besides, the update brings Samsung's latest One UI skin on top to improve the user experience.