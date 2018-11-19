Samsung Galaxy Note 9 White color variant to be available from November 23

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is the best-in-class premium smartphone available in the market today. The South Korean tech giant had released the Galaxy Note 9 back in August this year with a price tag of Rs 67,990. The company had released five color variants of its flagship device including Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Cloud Silver. In recent events, we have seen the tipped images of the Galaxy Note 9's White Color variant which does give the device a classic premium feel. Until now, there was no information available regarding the availability of the White color variant of the device, but that changes now. The White color variant will pack the same set of specification and hardware as the remaining color variants of the Galaxy Note 9.

As per ePrice a tech website, Samsung has confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Note 9 will be available for sale starting November 23, 2018. It is further being speculated that the smartphone will be available in Taiwan starting this week, however, there is no word regarding the availability of the device for the rest of the globe.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy Note 9 White color variant will carry a price tag of TWD 30,900 (Rs 71,800 approx). This price tag will be for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 9 packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC which is coupled with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU to take care of the graphics. The smartphone is available in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The internal memory is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The imaging aspects of Galaxy Note 9 includes a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary lens with f/1.5 aperture and a 12MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls the device makes use of an 8MP front camera.