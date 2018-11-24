Samsung Galaxy Note 9 White edition officially announced for Rs 70,675

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 9 made its way to the market back in August this year. The smartphone packs top-end hardware and offers a premium user experience. We recently came across various reports suggesting a new White color variant of the Galaxy Note 9. Now, the White color variant of the Galaxy Note 9 is officially announced by the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung has announced the latest variant of the Galaxy Note 9 in Taiwan. While the new variant of the device has been made official, it will still take approximately a month for it to make its way to the market. Samsung has named the Galaxy Note 9 White variant as "First Snow" and the device will carry a price tag of $1,000 (Rs 70,675 approx).

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 "First Snow" will be available for purchase in Taiwan starting December. As of now, Samsung has not revealed any specific timeline for the release of Galaxy Note 9's White color variant for the other regions. Therefore, we can just wait and see by when we receive the device in India. Besides, the Galaxy Note 9 is also available in Blue, Black, Purple, Copper, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications and features:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 draws its power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which paired with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU to render the graphics. The device comes in two RAM and storage variants including 6GB/8GB Ram and 128GB/512GB of native storage. You also get the option to expand the internal memory up to 512GB via microSD card.

In terms of display, the device packs a big 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel which offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. For screen protection, the display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Galaxy Note 9 is backed by a bigger 4,000mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.