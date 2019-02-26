ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 expected to arrive with quad rear camera setup: Report

    A new report claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10 will sport a quad camera setup and more. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Samsung recently launched its latest flagship lineup of Galaxy S10 series and already the web has started receiving more rumors and speculation about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10. A new report from SamMobile is claiming that the Note 10 going to bring four camera setup on the back.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 expected to arrive with quad rear camera setup

     

    The smartphone was spotted by a model number SM-N975F, this model number is quite different from the previous Galaxy Note model numbers. Usually, the model number of the Galaxy Note smartphone ends with "0" but in this case, it's not. There is a reason behind this special model number. According to the speculations, the smartphone will also come with the inclusion of both 4G and 5G support.

    However, it is still not clear whether the upcoming Galaxy Note smartphone will come with the similar quad camera setup like the Galaxy S10 5G of it will come with some different camera specification. According to the report, it has been speculated to come with the same camera setup.

    According to the rumors the smartphone will arrive with a 6.66-inch Infinity-O panel display with an expected 19:5:8 aspect ratio. Other rumors suggest that the company will get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack with this year's Note10.

    The launch of the Galaxy Note10 is still far and it has been expected that the smartphone will arrive in Europe later this year during the IFA 2019. but it is also expected that the company might hold its own Unpacked launch event during or close to the IFA time, so we can expect a launch by early September.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
