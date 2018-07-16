ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy Note8 is available for Rs 38,333 on Amazon Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Note8 uses a combination of Iris scanning and face unlock to secure the smartphone

    The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is still one of the best flagship smartphones from Samsung with a great display, camera, and other features. However, at Rs 56,000 the almost one-year-old smartphone might not be everyone's cup of tea. However, at an effective price of Rs 41,990, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 is a steal deal.

    Amazon Prime subscribers can get the Note8 for just Rs 41,990 on the Amazon Prime Day (12:00 PM on the 16th July 2018 to 12:00 AM on the 18th July 2018). Here is a complete info on how to get the Samsung Galaxy Note8 for just Rs 41,990.

    FYI: For this deal, you need an old smartphone with a resale value.

    Ex: Considering the fact that, you are exchanging the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, you can get a resale value of Rs 3567 + Rs 10,000 additional value for your smartphone, which brings down the price of the Galaxy Note8 to Rs 42,333. then if you use an HDFC Debit or Credit card with No cost EMI option, then the user is eligible to receive a cashback of Rs 4,000, which will bring down the effective price of the Note8 to Rs 38,333, which is a steal deal price for the Samsung Galaxy Note8.

    Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a big and bright 6.3-inch OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Exynos 8895 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    On to the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 is the first flagship smartphone from Samsung to offer dual camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens, which offers 2x optical zoom and bokeh effect. The smartphone is currently running on Android 8 Oreo and the device will be updated to Android P in early 2019.

    The smartphone has features like fast charging and wireless charging features with a 3300 mAh sealed battery and also has a S-Pen, which is once again a highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Note8 smartphone.

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 9:54 [IST]
