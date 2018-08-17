Samsung Galaxy Note8 is now Rs 12,000 cheaper than the Galaxy Note9

Samsung is all set for the launch of the Galaxy Note9 in India on the 22nd of August in New Delhi, where the company will launch the Exynos 9810 SoC powered flagship Note smartphone. The official pricing of the smartphone is already out (Rs 67,900) and the device is available for pre-order across e-commerce websites.

As the company is launching the newest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 has now received a permanent price cut in India. The smartphone was originally launched in India for Rs 67,900 and now the device retails in India for Rs 55,900, where the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 12,000 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is the first Samsung flagship smartphone to offer a dual camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens, similar to the one found on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. As the company is getting ready for the launch of the Note9, the price cut on the Note8 will make it an interesting device at the price tag of Rs 56,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is the upcoming flagship smartphone from the brand with an interesting set of features. The device has a massive 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/512 GB Internal storage with a micro SD card slot (up to 512 GB).

The Galaxy Note9 also has a new and improved dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with variable aperture and a 12 MP depth sensor to offer x2 optical zoom. The smartphone also has an 8 MP selfie camera with an Iris scanner. The main camera can record native 4K videos at 30/60fps, and the secondary front-facing camera can record 2K videos at 30fps.

The main highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is the Bluetooth enabled S-Pen, which adds a boast of functionalities to the smartphone. The S-Pen also serves as a battery pack for the smartphone and can also act as a camera trigger button as well.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI 9.0 and the device will be updated to Android P in early 2019. Finally, the smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Fast Charging and wireless charging.