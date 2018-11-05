Samsung Galaxy Note9 might soon launch in Classy White finish: Leak

Samsung is always known for launch smartphones with different shades or color profiles, and now, the company is slated to launch a new Samsung Galaxy Note9 in a classy white finish.

According to a tweet by @evleaks the company might launch the Galaxy Note9 in white color with a white colored S-Pen. Samsung has not launched a pure white color flagship smartphone in a long time (after the Galaxy S6 with an all-glass design), and the Galaxy Note9 could be the first all-glass smartphone that might launch with a white finish.

Got tipped on this. Eagle-eyed Photoshop detectives, what say ye? pic.twitter.com/KXp4inQtL2 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 4, 2018

In terms of either the pricing or the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will offer a similar set of specifications as of the standard Samsung Galaxy Note9. However, this could be a limited edition model, which is expected to launch with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. As of now, there is no information on the price or the availability of the white Samsung Galaxy Note9 what so ever.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is available in India for Rs 67,900 on and the Galaxy Note9 with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is available for Rs 84,900. The Galaxy Note9 is the first smartphone from Samsung to launch with up to 512 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot, which supports 512 GB micro SD card, offering a whopping 1 TB of storage.

At the price of Rs 67,900, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is one of the best flagship smartphone that anyone can buy in India. The smartphone comes with a QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

Under the hood, the device runs on the Exynos 9810 Octo-core chipset with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/512 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The mobile does offer dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and NFC support.

The Galaxy Note9 also has the biggest battery compared to other flagship smartphones from Samsung, a mind-boggling 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and also supports wireless charging. The Galaxy Note9 is also one of the last few premium flagship smartphones to retain 3.5 mm headphone jack.