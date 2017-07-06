Samsung Galaxy On Max to launch in India on July 7?

Looks like a new Samsung smartphone is coming to the Indian market soon. How soon, well, if you go by the reports it might be tomorrow July 7.

While that is good news for the Samsung fans, the South Korean company has been recently sharing several teasers on various social media platforms especially Twitter. Besides, the company has been giving hints as to what the smartphone might be. But there is no clear indication as to which smartphone would be launched.

However, the only thing that we can make out from the leaks is that the phone will be a part of the Samsung Galaxy On series. On the contrary, some have also said the smartphone could be Samsung Galaxy J7 Max as well. Guess we will find out tomorrow.

Talking more about the teaser image in detail, we see a smartphone and it seems to come with slim bezels on the sides and normal bezels on the top and the bottom. At the front there is a physical home button is present on the smartphone which could double as a fingerprint sensor as well. Interestingly, one unique aspect of the leaked image is you can see the glowing 'Max' on the display. Taking a guess, the smartphone could be the Samsung Galaxy On Max.

Flipkart Exclusive Further, Samsung Galaxy On Max is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive in India. How? Well, the popular e-commerce website seems to have already put up a banner for the upcoming device. Interestingly, the e-commerce company suggests that the phone will be a ‘flagship device', meaning that this new smartphone will be the top device in the Samsung Galaxy On series. Teasers Coming back to the teasers, they suggest that the new smartphone will be a camera-centric device and will focus more on low-light photography. Secondly, the teaser also suggests the Samsung Galaxy On Max might come with a similar camera resolution for the front and the rear camera. Lastly, the phone seems to come with a new ‘social camera mode' that will allow users to capture and share moments on the go. Expected features and Specifications As for the specifications, the handset is expected to run on Android Nougat 7.0 OS coupled with Samsung's TouchWiz UI. It is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. One surprising fact though is that Samsung Galaxy On Max has already been listed on Smartprix website for Rs 17,990 coincidentally at the same price as Samsung Galaxy J7 Max. As per the listing, the specifications of the device include a 5.7-inches FHD (1080p) display, dual-SIM card slots, octa-core MediaTek chipset, 32GB storage and 4GB RAM, 13-megapixel cameras both at the front and back, 3300mAh battery. These are just the alleged specifications. There are chances that these could change when the smartphone is officially announced tomorrow.