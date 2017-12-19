Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7 Pro will get Rs. 2,000 discount during Happy Hours sale

Back in the last week, Samsung held the first "Happy Hours" sale on Amazon India. The company offered the Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro smartphones at a considerable discount during the sale.

Following the success of the sale held on December 12, Samsung is hosting the second edition of the "Happy Hours" sale today. Again, the sale will be held on Amazon India and will be live between 12 PM and 2 PM today.

During the two hours of sale to happen later today, Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro smartphones will be listed for sale at discounted price points. To be specific, the Galaxy On5 Pro will be available for Rs. 6,990 and the Galaxy On7 Pro will be available for Rs. 7,490.

The company has mentioned that during the first edition of the "Happy Hours" sale in the last week, the search volume of the Galaxy On7 Pro spiked to almost three times on Amazon India, pointing out that the interest among the buyers for the budget smartphones from Samsung is still high.

Apart from the sale, the Galaxy On5 Pro is priced at Rs. 8,990 and the Galaxy On7 Pro is priced at Rs. 94,90. Apparently, the two-hour sale gives Rs. 2,000 discount for those who purchase these smartphones.

To recap the specifications, the Galaxy On5 Pro flaunts a 5-inch HD 720p display and makes use of a quad-core Exynos 3475 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. The main camera is an 8MP sensor with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture. The battery capacity is a 2600mAh battery on the 5-inch offering.

On the other hand, the Galaxy On7 Pro boasts of a larger 5.5-inch HD 720p display. Under its hood, there operates a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor clocked at 1.2GHz that works in conjunction with 2GB RAM. The imaging aspects of the smartphone include a 13MP main camera at its rear with f/2.1 aperture and LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera as well. The battery capacity of the Galaxy On7 Pro is a 3000mAh battery. Both the smartphones have 16GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further using a microSD card, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS.